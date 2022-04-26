Yankees, MLB release statements after release of sign-stealing letter

MLB’s letter to the Yankees on the sign-stealing debacle was released Tuesday afternoon, and it wasn’t as incendiary as many feared – and shortly after, the Yankees released a statement

“The contents and details if the letter have been widely reported upon since 2017,” the statement began. “As the facts of the letter again show, the Yankees were not penalized for sign stealing but were penalized for improper use of improper use of the telephone in the replay room.”

After noting that sign stealing was “only made illegal after the Commissioner’s specific delineation of the rules” in September 2017, the Yankees also relished in being vindicated from using YES Network resources to their advantage in their own alleged incidents.

And, the statement revealed why the Yankees were vehemently against the unsealing of the letter: “not only for the legal principle involved, but also to prevent the incorrect equating of events that occurred before the establishment of the Commissioner’s sign-stealing rules with those that took place after.”

The Yankees finally claim to have had no infractions since that implementation in September 2017.

MLB also released a statement basically verifying and corroborating the Yankees’ statement, and you can read both below:

