Pocatello, ID

National group now involved in search for missing Pocatello teen

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

The search for a missing Pocatello teenage boy has attracted the attention of a national group.

The Virginia-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is now involved in the search for 18-year-old Rylan Barsalou, who went missing from Pocatello on Nov. 23, 2021.

He is believed to be a runaway.

Barsalou is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a dark colored hoodie.

If you have any information on Barsalou's whereabouts please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

