Kate Bosworth Looks So Smitten With Justin Long in These PDA Photos 9 Months After Her Divorce

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have kept a pretty low profile when it comes to their blossoming relationship — until now. The adorable couple put their love on display for all to see while on vacation on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.

The PDA snapshots show the dynamic duo cuddled up on the sand while enjoying a sunny day on the beach. (See the photos HERE .) Bosworth was wearing a neon-green bikini and a sunhat while Long sported a brown-and-pink floral bathing suit. They were all tangled into each other as they smooched without caring who saw their romantic moment.

It was almost a year ago that Bosworth was singing Long’s praises on her Instagram account while they were shooting a movie in Fayetteville, Arkansas . They didn’t confirm their relationship until late 2021, when Long shared a few tidbits about Bosworth on The Viall Files podcast — even though he didn’t mention her by name. “It’s weird. I want to, but I also want to be protective,” he explained. “I want to scream it from the rooftops but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”

For Bosworth, she’s been treading delicately because she split from husband Michael Polish officially in August 2021. While the divorce appears amicable , the timeline is a bit confusing because it looks like there was overlap in the relationships. No matter what happened, Polish quietly moved on and Bosworth and Long are proving they have staying power almost a year later. With Long admitting that he’s “ready for the one,” it sounds like Bosworth certainly fulfills that wish.

People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Husbands: Everything To Know About Her 2 Previous Marriages

Jennifer Garner is one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood. The 50-year-old actress first made a splash in television on Alias, before she transitioned her career to the big screen. Jennifer’s most notable film roles include 13 Going on 30, Daredevil, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Yes Day, and more. As a mom of three kids, Jennifer is also an activist for childhood education and has been involved in anti-paparazzi campaigns for children of celebrities.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
