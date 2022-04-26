ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Orri Benatar, Joe Clark
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462UOC_0fKz0gry00

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A 10-year-old Ohio girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal.

The girl’s father, Scott Macre , 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the gummies Friday at Windermere Elementary fell ill shortly afterward and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Map: Here’s where marijuana is – and isn’t – legal

Court documents say that Macre said he bought the gummies in Colorado in 2018 and used them for a medical condition. On Thursday, he took them while intoxicated and fell asleep. When he woke up, he put them in a kitchen cabinet instead of returning them to the bedroom where he normally stored them.

The gummies were described as 50-milligram THC gummy tablets. The five children who ate them suffered from nausea, hallucinations and elevated heart rates, records said. The girl told a school nurse she got the “candy” from a glass jar in her kitchen cabinet.

Video released from Florida wedding with allegedly drug-laced food

The Ohio Marijuana Card said that ingestion of 50 milligrams of THC can cause “extreme” side effects such as rapid heart rate and pain and that 50-100 milligrams of THC should be taken by “experienced THC individuals only.”

After being alerted of the incident at the school, Macre returned home, asked detectives to wait outside and disposed of the remaining edibles, records state, before consenting to a search.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

NC parents hold prayer rally in opposition to after-school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday to hold a prayer rally against a controversial local after-school Satan club. Greensboro police had officers stationed at Joyner Elementary School to make sure things stayed under control. About 50 people gathered with signs in hand, and some got on bended […]
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Arlington, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Upper Arlington, OH
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Police#Wedding#Elementary School#Wcmh#Court#The Ohio Marijuana Card#Thc
103.3 WKFR

Viral Video of a Runaway Lawnmower in Ohio is Hilarious

Have you seen the two videos of a man chasing his riding lawnmower? They are priceless. It looks like this rabbit speed chase took place somewhere around Harrod, Ohio. Harrod is a small town with less than 400 residents just East of Lima, Ohio. Last Tuesday Abby Baughman uploaded a video to the popular social media app TikTok of a man running with every ounce of energy he had in an attempt to catch his runaway riding lawnmower. She titled that TikTok, "Casual Tuesday morning in Ohio😮‍💨🚜."
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Man Breaks Into DEA Garage to Steal His Drugs Back

43 year-old Anthony Johnson pleaded guilty in Billings Federal District Court this week to charges of possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs. Drug Enforcement Agency personnel determined that Johnson had traveled to Colorado in March and in April. As he was returning to Montana, a Montana Highway Patrol stopped his vehicle and after a search warrant was obtained, they found 10 vacuum-sealed bricks of methamphetamine, totaling over 10 pounds of the drug, which is the equivalent of over 37,000 doses.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
Travel + Leisure

An Oklahoma Bride Walked Down The Aisle of a Southwest Flight— See How This Couple Did It

Your wedding day can be an emotional high, but for one adorable couple, that thrill took them to 37,000 feet. Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson, a couple from Oklahoma City, were en route to Las Vegas to finally tie the knot. They even had a chapel booked and everything seemingly in place for their upcoming nuptials. However, there was one thing the couple failed to plan for: inclement weather.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy