PETOSKEY — Join the Petoskey District Library and Good Hart Artist Residency as they welcome poet and educator Margaret Noodin twice in May. At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 in the library's children's room, she will read and discuss the children's book "Dakonaninjingwaan, To Fall Asleep Holding Hands." This children’s book is a bi-lingual...

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 36 MINUTES AGO