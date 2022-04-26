Lucas County named innovator for data collection on inmates with mental illness

The Lucas County board of Commissioners has been recognized nationally for its efforts to address and document mental illness among jail inmates, commissioners announced Tuesday.

The Stepping Up initiative — a collaboration between the Council of State Governments Justice Center, the National Association of Counties, and the American Psychiatric Association Foundation — was launched in May, 2015 as an effort to mobilize local, state, and national leaders.

Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lindsay Navarre, co-chairman of the county’s behavioral health and criminal justice committee, said she often sees defendants who suffer from mental health and other issues come before her court only to reappear accused of new charges at a later date.

“As judges and criminal justice professionals, we can’t simply order someone with a serious mental illness to get a mental health assessment and follow through with all recommendations for treatment, expecting that it will happen seamlessly when that person doesn’t know where his next hot meal will come from or where she will lay her head down to sleep each night,” Judge Navarre said.

“Today we stand together in Lucas County, and we say that we are ready to stop the unproductive recycling of defendants with serious mental illness through our criminal justice system,” the judge said.

Lucas County is one of 475 counties in 43 U.S. states that have committed to participating in the Stepping Up initiative. The county is just the second in Ohio to receive the “innovator” distinction.

More than 25 percent of inmates at the Lucas County jail suffer from a serious mental illness, the county commissioners reported. Up to 68 percent have received some type of services, whether related to mental health or substance abuse.

Many find that the experience of incarceration exacerbates their existing struggles.

“If you didn’t have a mental health problem going in, you’ll have one going out,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said that combating the incarceration of individuals suffering from mental illness requires preventing those individuals from being incarcerated in the first place and helping keep those individuals who have already been incarcerated from ever being incarcerated again.

Ms. Skeldon Wozniak says they’re fighting on both fronts “to keep people in good standing. To get people the resources that they need.”

To become an innovator, counties must implement Stepping Up’s three-pronged approach: establish a shared definition of serious mental illness for all relevant county efforts, ensure everyone who’s booked into the Lucas County jail is screened for mental illness, and collect data on this population.

The county commissioners outlined the additional efforts they and other community leaders have made since 2015 to improve access to mental health resources for individuals who are facing incarceration, actively incarcerated, or newly released.

Those efforts include partnering with Unison Health to improve mental health and substance use disorder services in the jail. Unison Health, a group of mental health and addiction services clinics in the Toledo area, began working on the ground in the Lucas County jail at the end of January. Prior to their involvement, mental health services in the jail were significantly limited, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre previously said.

Also launched at the end of January, the county has established the Crisis Access Recovery Engagement Center, an alternative drop-off location to the county jail where police officers can safely deposit individuals accused of crimes who are suffering mental illness or substance abuse.

And then, of course, there’s the county’s plans to build a new jail, which, according to the county commissioners, will be better equipped to treat individuals suffering from mental illness.

It remains to be seen what the impact of the county’s initiatives will be on the local jail population.

Lindsay Szymczak, the county’s behavioral health criminal justice coordinator, said that as she begins to collect evidence on the county’s efforts, she hopes and believes the data will reflect a substantive change.

“These things are not linear. They don’t happen overnight, but what we’re hoping to find with the first slew of data is that we’re not seeing those familiar faces in and out of the criminal justice system and that there is a true reduction,” Ms. Szymczak said.