ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man convicted in 2004 murder appears in court on request for new DNA testing

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fj1vz_0fKyzCW900

A Toledo man convicted in 2005 for the fatal shooting of his friend and employer appeared before a Lucas County judge Tuesday to push for new testing of DNA evidence in his case.

Eric Babos, 58, believes the evidence could exonerate him for the crime, which for the past 17 years he has maintained he did not commit, Babos’ defense attorney Donald Caster of the Ohio Innocence Project said.

Babos was found guilty by a Lucas County Common Pleas Court jury on Aug. 5, 2005, after the state argued that on Dec. 15, 2004 he fatally shot John Riebe, 39, seven times because the man owed him $150.

Several months later, Babos was sentenced by Judge Gary Cook to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 18 years.

Since his conviction, Babos has made several failed attempts to obtain a new trial or any form of post-conviction relief.

The Ohio Innocence Project joined Babos’ pursuit for post-conviction relief in November, 2020, 11 months after he first filed a pro se request for evidence testing. The defendant’s team is specifically asking the state to test seven shell casings recovered from the Sylvania Township crime scene for the presence of touch DNA.

“At the time of Mr. Babos’ conviction, no one was even talking seriously about testing shell casings for DNA. That has changed in the past five years,” Mr. Caster said Tuesday.

He argued that if another individual’s DNA is found on the shell casings, it could prove Babos did not commit the murder. Mr. Caster acknowledged that the likelihood of finding DNA on a shell casing is low, but it is possible.

“In cases like these it always astonishes me when the prosecution is afraid of new information. This is an easy case, your honor, we have evidence that was handled almost certainly by the perpetrator of this case. Why don’t we want to know whose DNA is on that evidence?”

Assistant county prosecutor Evy Jarrett alternatively argued that because of the way the shell casings were handled and stored the risk that they have been contaminated is high.

Authorities did not take precautions to protect any possible DNA evidence on the shell casings because they didn’t think they could be tested for such evidence at the time, she said. At one point, she added, the shell casings were stored in plastic bags, which is not ideal for the long-term protection of DNA evidence.

“The state would have no interest in maintaining a conviction if there was clear evidence of innocence,” Ms. Jarrett said, but as she noted, the reliability of any evidence taken from the possibly contaminated shell casings would not be enough for a juror to overturn Babos’ conviction.

Judge Cook is now tasked with deciding the issue of new testing and is expected to release a ruling by or shortly after June 21, when Babos is scheduled to appear for a status hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
City
Sylvania Township, OH
Lucas County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Murder#Shooting#Touch Dna#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice […]
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy