Toledo man convicted in 2004 murder appears in court on request for new DNA testing

A Toledo man convicted in 2005 for the fatal shooting of his friend and employer appeared before a Lucas County judge Tuesday to push for new testing of DNA evidence in his case.

Eric Babos, 58, believes the evidence could exonerate him for the crime, which for the past 17 years he has maintained he did not commit, Babos’ defense attorney Donald Caster of the Ohio Innocence Project said.

Babos was found guilty by a Lucas County Common Pleas Court jury on Aug. 5, 2005, after the state argued that on Dec. 15, 2004 he fatally shot John Riebe, 39, seven times because the man owed him $150.

Several months later, Babos was sentenced by Judge Gary Cook to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 18 years.

Since his conviction, Babos has made several failed attempts to obtain a new trial or any form of post-conviction relief.

The Ohio Innocence Project joined Babos’ pursuit for post-conviction relief in November, 2020, 11 months after he first filed a pro se request for evidence testing. The defendant’s team is specifically asking the state to test seven shell casings recovered from the Sylvania Township crime scene for the presence of touch DNA.

“At the time of Mr. Babos’ conviction, no one was even talking seriously about testing shell casings for DNA. That has changed in the past five years,” Mr. Caster said Tuesday.

He argued that if another individual’s DNA is found on the shell casings, it could prove Babos did not commit the murder. Mr. Caster acknowledged that the likelihood of finding DNA on a shell casing is low, but it is possible.

“In cases like these it always astonishes me when the prosecution is afraid of new information. This is an easy case, your honor, we have evidence that was handled almost certainly by the perpetrator of this case. Why don’t we want to know whose DNA is on that evidence?”

Assistant county prosecutor Evy Jarrett alternatively argued that because of the way the shell casings were handled and stored the risk that they have been contaminated is high.

Authorities did not take precautions to protect any possible DNA evidence on the shell casings because they didn’t think they could be tested for such evidence at the time, she said. At one point, she added, the shell casings were stored in plastic bags, which is not ideal for the long-term protection of DNA evidence.

“The state would have no interest in maintaining a conviction if there was clear evidence of innocence,” Ms. Jarrett said, but as she noted, the reliability of any evidence taken from the possibly contaminated shell casings would not be enough for a juror to overturn Babos’ conviction.

Judge Cook is now tasked with deciding the issue of new testing and is expected to release a ruling by or shortly after June 21, when Babos is scheduled to appear for a status hearing.