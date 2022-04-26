Jasper Lions Club 4th Annual Clay Shoot will be Sat, Apr 30th

The sixth annual Molly's Miles is set to resume its in person 5k and 10k, after 1,110 days since the last in person event.
The post Sixth annual Molly’s Miles set to begin Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One of the many things to enjoy about East Texas when the weather gets nice is the car shows, there are a lot of incredible vehicles owned by East Texans. Which is why I am looking forward to this weekend as there will be a huge car show going on at Patterson Dodge in Tyler, Texas on Saturday and there will be a huge variety of cars, trucks, jeeps, and motorcycles on display.
TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse. A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave., according to the city of Tyler.
Comments / 0