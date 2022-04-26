ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Jasper Lions Club 4th Annual Clay Shoot will be Sat, Apr 30th

By KJAS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th Annual Jasper Lions Club Benefit Sporting Clay Shoot will be held on...

101.5 KNUE

Fun Car Show in Tyler, TX on Saturday To Help East Texas Crisis Center

One of the many things to enjoy about East Texas when the weather gets nice is the car shows, there are a lot of incredible vehicles owned by East Texans. Which is why I am looking forward to this weekend as there will be a huge car show going on at Patterson Dodge in Tyler, Texas on Saturday and there will be a huge variety of cars, trucks, jeeps, and motorcycles on display.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crews begin working on Tyler location for Bubba's 33

TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse. A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza and Five Guys in the French Quarter at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave., according to the city of Tyler.
TYLER, TX

