Man's BMW Stolen From Syosset Gas Station, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago
The BP gas station on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset where police say a man's BMW was stolen early Tuesday, April 26. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man’s car was stolen from a Long Island gas station.

It happened at around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the BP station on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset, Nassau County Police said.

The 35-year-old victim told police he left his 2011 BMW running and unlocked while he ran inside the store, police said.

Investigators later discovered that prior to the victim’s arrival, four men had arrived in two separate vehicles and lingered around the gas pumps. One was donning a black ski mask, police said.

Once the victim entered the store, one of the men got into his car and all three vehicles took off heading southbound on South Oyster Bay Road, police said.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect vehicles are described as a gray Nissan Murano and a white Range Rover.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

