ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Maroon 5 will perform at Van Andel Arena on August 17

By Adam Luchies
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niKuo_0fKyyrND00

Maroon 5 will be making a stop in Grand Rapids during the band’s 2022 World Tour. They will perform at the Van Andel Arena on August 17 at 7:30 p.m.

2022 is also the 20 th anniversary of the band’s debut studio album Songs About Jane . The album has since gone on to sell over 20 million copies. Their other albums include 2007’s It Won’t Be Soon Before Long , 2012’s Overexposed , and 2021’s Jordi . The band has also gone on to win three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist in 2005, and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for both 2006’s “This Love (Live)” and 2008’s “Makes Me Wonder”. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was also a coach on NBC’s singing competition series The Voice from 2011-2019.

The tour is being produced by Live Nation Entertainment.

A special Maroon 5 fan club pre-sale for tickets was launched today at 10 a.m. Spotify and Live Nation presales will begin Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Local presales for tickets will be available starting on Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets for newly added shows will go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the performance are available on both Maroon 5’s website and Van Andel Arena’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

In ‘The Multiplicity of Us,’ the Regina Klenjoski Dance company delivers power in vulnerability

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Emily Christensen is a journalist based in Wichita who writes about arts and culture. The flexibility, strength and control required of professional dancers places them in […] The post In ‘The Multiplicity of Us,’ the Regina Klenjoski Dance company delivers power in vulnerability appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy