Governor Hochul provides Tuesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Our best weapon against this virus is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your vaccination and make sure to get boosted for additional protection when you’re eligible,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have any symptoms or feel unwell, get tested. If you are positive for COVID-19, talk to your physician about treatment and limit your exposure to others. Let’s all continue to do our part to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 24.52

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.63

Test Results Reported – 52,494

Total Positive – 4,791

Percent Positive – 9.30**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.12%**

Patient Hospitalization – 1,726 (+138)

Patients Newly Admitted – 281

Patients in ICU – 187 (+6)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (-4)

Total Discharges – 295,309 (+151)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,408

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,721

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,225,086

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 21,351

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 196,994

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 Capital Region 34.23 36.51 38.05 Central New York 50.77 51.14 51.36 Finger Lakes 42.12 43.19 43.58 Long Island 30.63 30.30 29.53 Mid-Hudson 28.34 28.36 28.31 Mohawk Valley 46.39 46.13 47.19 New York City 26.86 26.93 26.63 North Country 31.20 31.74 32.22 Southern Tier 45.38 46.62 47.41 Western New York 42.43 44.17 46.58 Statewide 32.16 32.52 32.63

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 Capital Region 11.38% 11.79% 12.01% Central New York 11.60% 11.57% 11.89% Finger Lakes 13.37% 13.72% 13.83% Long Island 6.67% 6.71% 6.70% Mid-Hudson 5.71% 5.10% 5.32% Mohawk Valley 10.32% 10.25% 10.24% New York City 4.72% 4.69% 4.89% North Country 8.59% 8.70% 8.65% Southern Tier 9.56% 9.73% 9.86% Western New York 15.21% 15.39% 15.78% Statewide 6.92% 6.87% 7.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 Bronx 3.23% 3.24% 3.28% Kings 4.19% 4.11% 4.59% New York 5.39% 5.30% 5.22% Queens 5.29% 5.39% 5.62% Richmond 5.91% 6.04% 6.23%

Yesterday 4,791 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,110,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,977 101 Allegany 9,054 1 Broome 47,260 63 Cattaraugus 15,690 12 Cayuga 16,971 21 Chautauqua 23,836 19 Chemung 21,884 20 Chenango 9,567 5 Clinton 17,373 25 Columbia 10,343 13 Cortland 11,078 10 Delaware 8,016 15 Dutchess 65,263 46 Erie 216,625 489 Essex 5,885 4 Franklin 9,758 11 Fulton 13,028 20 Genesee 13,972 22 Greene 8,826 6 Hamilton 895 4 Herkimer 14,376 15 Jefferson 20,665 37 Lewis 6,253 11 Livingston 11,946 15 Madison 13,876 32 Monroe 157,950 197 Montgomery 12,154 20 Nassau 413,115 310 Niagara 49,148 120 NYC 2,353,417 1,648 Oneida 56,094 94 Onondaga 118,381 150 Ontario 20,839 29 Orange 108,603 93 Orleans 8,818 14 Oswego 27,958 55 Otsego 10,284 30 Putnam 24,188 24 Rensselaer 32,509 46 Rockland 94,024 81 Saratoga 47,759 92 Schenectady 33,893 41 Schoharie 5,156 10 Schuyler 3,640 10 Seneca 6,216 8 St. Lawrence 21,970 28 Steuben 20,423 18 Suffolk 434,072 248 Sullivan 18,769 14 Tioga 11,227 16 Tompkins 19,990 57 Ulster 32,690 45 Warren 14,052 18 Washington 12,347 16 Wayne 17,870 19 Westchester 257,352 207 Wyoming 8,457 10 Yates 3,547 6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 125 84 67.2% 41 32.8% Central New York 135 82 60.7% 53 39.3% Finger Lakes 320 132 41.3% 188 58.8% Long Island 195 90 46.2% 105 53.8% Mid-Hudson 151 88 58.3% 63 41.7% Mohawk Valley 66 35 53.0% 31 47.0% New York City 447 169 37.8% 278 62.2% North Country 42 20 47.6% 22 52.4% Southern Tier 102 49 48.0% 53 52.0% Western New York 143 81 56.6% 62 43.4% Statewide 1,726 830 48.1% 896 51.9%

Yesterday, 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,408. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Cayuga 1 Kings 1 Monroe 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Tioga 1 Yates 1

Yesterday, 2,058 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,130 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 971,916 76 Central New York 650,208 77 Finger Lakes 870,238 95 Long Island 2,204,223 444 Mid-Hudson 1,723,818 280 Mohawk Valley 327,361 34 New York City 8,092,698 853 North Country 307,432 41 Southern Tier 443,166 37 Western New York 961,236 121 Statewide 16,552,296 2,058

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 889,077 99 Central New York 601,971 70 Finger Lakes 807,996 92 Long Island 1,963,198 438 Mid-Hudson 1,513,748 259 Mohawk Valley 304,812 25 New York City 7,181,148 10,929 North Country 278,322 54 Southern Tier 406,373 52 Western New York 885,238 112 Statewide 14,831,883 12,130

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 512,061 1,104 10,811 Central New York 348,652 1,043 9,617 Finger Lakes 538,593 1,430 12,787 Long Island 1,241,114 2,624 34,886 Mid-Hudson 960,184 2,175 29,368 Mohawk Valley 180,645 518 3,590 New York City 3,208,256 4,887 73,438 North Country 162,538 483 4,338 Southern Tier 242,027 481 4,591 Western New York 576,307 1,656 12,968 Statewide 7,970,377 16,401 196,394

