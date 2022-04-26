ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want free Burger King fries? Here’s how to get them every week

By Jordan Unger, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago
(WJW) — Burger King is now offering free fries every week to its Royal Perks members.

Once a week, members can get an order of fries with purchase. The perk started Monday and will last through the end of the year. That’s 35 chances for free fries in 2022.

“Enhancing the digital Guest experience continues to be a major focus for our brand, and we’re confident this latest offer will attract even more loyal fans, while rewarding our existing members,” Tom Curtis, the president of Burger King in North America, said in a statement.

The Frequent Fry’ers promotion allows members to get fries of any size — small, medium or large.

Other membership perks include:

  • Earning 10 points — called Crowns — for every $1 spent
  • Chance to upsize one drink, fries or hash browns for free per order, per day
  • Chance to use Crowns to redeem a variety of menu items
  • Earning Crowns when ordering delivery from the BK app or website
  • Early access to products and limited-time, members-only offers and deals
  • Earning double Crowns for your entire birthday month

To get the free fries, download the BK app and register for Royal Perks or go to the BK website and sign up by June 20 to become a Frequent Fry’er.

Other chains have done similar giveaways for using their apps. McDonald’s held 12 days of app deals over the holidays, and has hosted a similar “free fries Friday” promotion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
