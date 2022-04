Two Bedford High School graduates, one from the Class of 2013 and one from the Class of 2015, have recently received distinguished awards. Alexander (Olek) Pisera, BHS Class of 2013, has been awarded a $90,000 fellowship by the Paul and Daisy Soros “Fellowships for New Americans” program to complete his Ph.D. at the University of California, Irvine. The Fellowship honors the contributions of immigrants and children of immigrants to the United States and is awarded to 30 students each year. Olek Pisera is the son of Polish immigrants.

