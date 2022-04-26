ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Recent Avian Flu Outbreaks Worrying Pet Parents — Can It Spread to Dogs?

GreenMatters
GreenMatters
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 29 U.S. states, poultry farmers are dealing with incessant outbreaks of the avian bird flu. As of April 26, 2022, about 33 million farmed birds have contracted the H5N1 bird flu virus, while almost 800 wild birds have been infected, as well. Right now, certain state authorities are...

www.greenmatters.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

