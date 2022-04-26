ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Project Connect: Design concept for light rail, bike and pedestrian only

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

The proposed Blue Line Project is an...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

HART: Honolulu rail route to Civic Center costs $9.9B

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART released its newest recovery plan on Friday, April 29 pegging the cost of a shortened rail route at nearly $10 billion. HART said the estimated cost to complete rail to Civic Center instead of Ala Moana is $9.1 billion plus another $785 million in financing costs. The total would be to […]
HONOLULU, HI
The Guardian

Car sharing: is now the time to give up owning a vehicle?

It has been two years since Richard Scarborough ditched his ageing diesel vehicle in favour of using car clubs, and the 60-year-old graphic designer from Hackney says he can’t see himself ever going back. In Oxford, Emily Kerr is part of a carshare in which 20 households share seven...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy