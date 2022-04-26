IDPH issues severe hepatitis warning following 3 possible cases in children

Dr. Alin Abraham, an internist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the Illinois Department of Public health issued a severe hepatitis warning following three potential cases in young kids.

