IDPH issues severe hepatitis warning following 3 possible cases in children

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

Dr. Alin Abraham, an internist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the Illinois Department of Public health issued a severe hepatitis warning following three potential cases in young kids.

EXPLAINER: What's known about sudden liver disease in kids


