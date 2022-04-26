ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nigeria buries remains after illegal refinery blast

By CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5YeM_0fKyuaBa00

Remains of more than 100 workers and traders who died after an illegal refinery exploded in southeast Nigeria were buried on Tuesday in an official ceremony after an incident that shocked the region.

Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency said at least 110 people had died in Friday's explosion though officials believe the casualty figure could be higher.

“As the days go by, most people who think their siblings travelled will now realize maybe they are victims of this (explosion),” said Marcel Amadioha, chairman of the Ohaji-Egbema local government area where the illegal refinery operated.

Nigeria is Africa's largest producer of crude oil and illegal refineries and oil bunkering activities have plagued the continent's most populous nation for years.

Illegal refineries are “very widespread” in the West African nation mainly as a result of “the collapse of the system (with) poor security system and the lack of care for the pipelines,” said Nnimo Bassey, director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation environmental group in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s security forces are still hunting for two suspects who have been blamed by authorities for the explosion. However, local officials, including chairman Amadioha, have accused security agencies of “sabotage” in the incident, saying they work with the operators of illegal refineries.

“They were so loose that the illegal bunkers will come here in their numbers without any kind of threat, not feeling like the police or security agencies will come,” the council chairman said of the security agencies. “There are some of them who are collaborators, who are sabotaging the efforts of the real ones trying to make sure this illegal bunkering stops."

Nigeria's police and military did not immediately respond to an inquiry for comments.

Tuesday's event was a hurried but solemn burial that had been delayed for four days since the explosion on Friday as local authorities made efforts to arrange for vital equipment such as excavators.

Many of the victims’ bodies had been carried away and buried by families with just about 50 left at the refinery site for Tuesday’s mass burial, according to Bright Onyenwoke, a youth leader. “My heart bleeds,” he told The Associated Press.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the nation’s security forces “to intensify the clampdown” on such facilities being operated illegally in many parts of southern Nigeria, but there are concerns it would be a difficult task given insecurity in the area and a high rate of poverty.

In Imo state, many of those who worked at the refinery site did so “out of frustration,” according to youth leader Onyenwoke, who said the communities in the area are being marginalized despite having dozens of oil wells.

“There is no good road, no good water, no electricity,” he said, “so, the means of survival here is hard," adding that sometimes taking part in illegal businesses becomes preferable.

Oramaru Kwintus with Nigeria’s disaster management agency said that authorities will “embark on more sensitization of the youths on the dangers of these dangerous activities."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohaji Egbema#West African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy