Kim Kardashian's Old Texts To Show Producers Resurface As She's Interrogated By Blac Chyna's Lawyer
It's finally Kim Kardashian 's turn to take he stand in her family's trial against Blac Chyna . On Tuesday, April 26, the reality star, 40, was cross-examined by the mom-of-two's lawyer Lynne Ciani , who brought up texts between the makeup mogul and producers from Bunim-Murray, the company behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna .
According to Page Six , the messages are from February 2017, a few months after Chyna, 33, and ex Rob Kardashian , 35, got into an explosive argument that lead to their breakup.
In one text from Kardashian to producers, she said she needed a break from the cameras "until you guys figure out what you’re going to do. Chyna will not be on [ KUWTK ]. And it’s actually putting my brother in bad position because he ends up crying all day saying the only reason [Chyna] showed up was because she was filming ."
When Ciani asked the Skims designer if her message was her way of hinting that she wanted Rob & Chyna to be canceled, she denied it.
"I can’t control the content of what they film, but this is our show — why would we film with her?" she questioned in court . "I really don’t know what they were filming [for Rob & Chyna ] beyond when the fight happened. Clearly something happened."
The lawyer then questioned her, "You were informing producers if Chyna was on KUWTK , you weren’t going to film anymore?"
"They could film what they want. We don’t have the power, as you have been insinuating," the star retorted. "I was just expressing that I will be taking a break from filming to assess how I’m feeling. I will not go into work in a toxic environment . I can only control what I can do, which is to take a break."
Kardashian was also asked about her sibling's spat with his baby mama. "I remember only just trying to be supportive of my brother. I remember him being super emotional," she recalled. "It’s all such a blur."
Chyna is suing the famous family because she believes they were the ones who axed the second season of Rob & Chyna , which the titular star feels robbed her of income. However, producer Jeff Jenkins recently testified that the series was never picked up for anything after season 1.
