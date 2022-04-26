ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's Old Texts To Show Producers Resurface As She's Interrogated By Blac Chyna's Lawyer

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
mega

It's finally Kim Kardashian 's turn to take he stand in her family's trial against Blac Chyna . On Tuesday, April 26, the reality star, 40, was cross-examined by the mom-of-two's lawyer Lynne Ciani , who brought up texts between the makeup mogul and producers from Bunim-Murray, the company behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna .

According to Page Six , the messages are from February 2017, a few months after Chyna, 33, and ex Rob Kardashian , 35, got into an explosive argument that lead to their breakup.

In one text from Kardashian to producers, she said she needed a break from the cameras "until you guys figure out what you’re going to do. Chyna will not be on [ KUWTK ]. And it’s actually putting my brother in bad position because he ends up crying all day saying the only reason [Chyna] showed up was because she was filming ."

MEGA

When Ciani asked the Skims designer if her message was her way of hinting that she wanted Rob & Chyna to be canceled, she denied it.

"I can’t control the content of what they film, but this is our show — why would we film with her?" she questioned in court . "I really don’t know what they were filming [for Rob & Chyna ] beyond when the fight happened. Clearly something happened."

KIM KARDASHIAN SASSILY SLAMS RUMORS OF PHOTOSHOP FAIL: 'THIS IS SO DUMB'

The lawyer then questioned her, "You were informing producers if Chyna was on KUWTK , you weren’t going to film anymore?"

"They could film what they want. We don’t have the power, as you have been insinuating," the star retorted. "I was just expressing that I will be taking a break from filming to assess how I’m feeling. I will not go into work in a toxic environment . I can only control what I can do, which is to take a break."

MEGA

Kardashian was also asked about her sibling's spat with his baby mama. "I remember only just trying to be supportive of my brother. I remember him being super emotional," she recalled. "It’s all such a blur."

Chyna is suing the famous family because she believes they were the ones who axed the second season of Rob & Chyna , which the titular star feels robbed her of income. However, producer Jeff Jenkins recently testified that the series was never picked up for anything after season 1.

