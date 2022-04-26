MTA launches panel to combat fare evasion 'epidemic'

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber announced on Tuesday the formation of a new panel to battle the "epidemic" of fare evasion, which costs the agency upwards of $500 million a year.

Beyond the financial concerns, Lieber said at the Association for a Better New York's Power Breakfast that far evasion tears at the city's social fabric.

"It is truly an 'all of the above' behavior engaged in by too many commuters across all demographics and income levels," he said. "This is a really significant challenge. Obviously, it hits us in the farebox. Equally important, I would argue, fare evasion tears at our social fabric."

Lieber added that it's a problem both on subways, buses and at bridges and tunnels — where obstructed license plates are a growing issue.

He's now announced the formation of a new blue-ribbon panel to "take a deep dive on the issue" and "hit the reset button on how we approach fare evasion at the MTA and across government."

"The panel will produce policy and action recommendations over the summer," Lieber added. "We anticipate they will focus on three areas: education, equity, and enforcement."

Emphasizing the equity component, the MTA is looking to avoid the past efforts that saw low-income New Yorkers and New Yorkers of color disproportionately targeted.

"No one should be denied opportunities to connect with jobs, education and everything New York has to offer because they can’t afford to swipe or tap," Lieber said.

The CEO also said that no one should go to jail as a result.

"I am not interested in sending people to jail, especially young people who make mistakes or low-income New Yorkers," he added. "Failure to pay $2.75, or even the reduced fare of $1.37, without more, should not change the trajectory of anybody’s life."

Lieber speciluated the effort could involve a redesign of the city's fare gates and emergency doors that are often swung open for all to come through.