White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez undergoes surgery to repair torn hamstring tendon

(670 The Score) White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez underwent surgery Tuesday morning at Rush Oak Brook Surgery Center to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee, the team said.

Jimenez’s timeline for a return remains six to eight weeks. He suffered the injury while running out a grounder in a loss at Minnesota on Saturday. He had to be carted off the field in a great deal of pain.

Jimenez’s injury is similar to what catcher Yasmani Grandal suffered in 2021 and to what ace Lance Lynn suffered in early April, the team said. Grandal missed nearly eight weeks at that time. Lynn remains sidelined, with the hope of perhaps returning in the latter half of May.

Jimenez, 25, is hitting .222 with one homer, seven RBIs and a .590 OPS in 11 games this season. He’s one of the White Sox’s best hitter when healthy, averaging 37 homers per 162 games in his injury-plagued career.

Jimenez missed the majority of the 2021 season after suffering a torn pectoral in spring training. He played in just 55 games last season.