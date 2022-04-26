Counterfeit 1936 Red Wings Stanley Cup rings seized at U.S. border

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWJ) - Officers for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in New York seized a shipment of fraudulent NHL Stanley Cup Championship rings alleged to belong to none other than the Detroit Red Wings from 1936, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to CBP officials , the shipment was selected for examination earlier this month and the ten rings were found to be fakes. The rings were seized due to trademark violations.

"Furthermore, CBP officers determined that the rings had a total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of approximately $15,000," authorities said in a press release.

Counterfeit NHL 1936 Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup rings seized at the Port of Champlain, N.Y. Photo credit U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Detroit Red Wings won their first Stanley Cup Championship against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1936 under head coach Jack Adams; it was the first of 11 Stanley Cups the Red Wings would win over the club's almost 100-year history.

The Wings brought home their second Stanley Cup the following year in 1937.

Officials said the rings were a direct violation of the Intellectual Property Rights if the Detroit Red Wings trademark.

U.S. trademarks, copyrights, and patents are all protected until IPR, CBP said in a press release, and violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings and health and safety issues.

“Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods,” said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. “Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items.”

Those who suspect imported items of being fraudulent can contact E-Allegation , officials said. Reports to E-Allegation remain anonymous.