Detroit, MI

Police need tips, offer reward to identify man who robbed Family Dollar in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - The Detroit Police Department is now offering a cash reward for tips to identity a man who robbed a dollar store earlier this year.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, police said the suspect walked into the Family Dollar at 3401 Grand River Ave., near MLK Blvd. and the Lodge Freeway.

According to police, the man walked behind the counter and demanded that the cashier open her register — while reaching into his pocket as if he was armed. The 25-year-old employee opened her till and stepped back.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash, along with the victim's cell phone, police said, before fleeing on foot.

Now nearly three months since the incident, police are still searching for the suspect.

He is described as male with a medium build, standing approximately 6' tall and in the 35-50 age range. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hoodie and sweatpants, a black and white Oakland Raiders football jacket and white Nike shoes.

And Tuesday, the DPD offered a $500 reward for the tip that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Stevie Posey at 313-404-0670.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at this link . (Tipsters must reference case #2201310167).

