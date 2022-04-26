ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jimmy Butler ruled out for Heat as Hawks face elimination

92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSGwp_0fKyuCCG00

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks will take the floor in hopes of staving off elimination as they trail the Miami Heat 3-1 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. If the Heat hope to close out the series in South Beach tonight, they’ll have to do it without their leading scorer.

Just hours before tipoff, the Heat announced that Jimmy Butler, who leads the team with 30.5 points per game in the series—will miss game five due to right knee inflammation.

With Butler out, the Heat will now be without two of their starters as Kyle Lowry remains out with a hamstring injury that he suffered in game three—the Hawks' lone win in the series. Additionally, P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable for tonight’s game.

As for the Hawks, Clint Capela rejoined the rotation Sunday while still dealing with the knee injury he suffered in the play-in game again the Cavs. He is questionable for Atlanta tonight along with Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness). Lou Williams remains out due to a back injury.

If the Hawks can keep their season alive tonight, the series will shift back to Atlanta for a potential game six on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Chris Paul’s Kick

During Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Paul delivered a low blow to Jose Alvarado. On Thursday, the league announced a ruling on this play. Paul has been officially assessed a flagrant foul for kicking Alvarado in Game 5. “Chris Paul (PHX) has been assessed...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

The Miami Heat learned their second-round opponent on Thursday. The Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers eliminated the Toronto Raptors, winning in six games. Here's a look back at when the Heat last played the Sixers:. The Miami Heat still hold the top...
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Apparently Laughs After His Former Team Toronto Raptors Were Eliminated

Goran Dragic's brief stint in Toronto was not a fun time for either side. Dragic joined the Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade deal that let Kyle Lowry join the Miami Heat. Dragic did himself no favors when he said he didn't want to play for the Raptors because his ambitions were higher, a comment he received great backlash for and had to apologize for soon after. Dragic was eventually traded and then bought out, but despite the departure, the feelings between the two sides have not softened.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Tucker, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Kyle Lowry
Yardbarker

Key Points: Victor Oladipo Has a Big Night, Leads Heat to Series-Clinching Win Over Hawks

The Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 on Tuesday night to close out their best-of-seven series and advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Heat were missing two integral pieces to their starting lineup in Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. However, the Heat have a “Next Man Up” philosophy and that is exactly how things transpired. The Hawks had high praise for the way the Heat stayed focused and played tremendous defense. Trae Young and Nate McMillian both spoke on this postgame.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Victor Oladipo On The Same Page

The Miami Heat just finished defeating the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. In the last two victories in the series, guard Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler were key. Both players said was no truth to Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless saying there was tension between them.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Heat As Hawks#The Atlanta Hawks#Cavs
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Leaves No Doubt Danny Green Will Start for Sixers vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers faced an uncommon issue in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Since they drew a first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers had no choice but to have a part-time player on board. Sixers' third-year wing Matisse Thybulle admitted he wasn't fully vaccinated at...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons, Saints target a QB; Derek Stingley goes Top 5; Thibodeaux, Hamilton slide

We're here, finally. It's officially Draft Day and what better way to celebrate three of the most exciting days of the NFL offseason, beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, with one last mock draft. We've done way too many, including a seven-rounder and a two-round "what we would do if we were the GM mock." And if that's not enough, here's our final Top 150 Big Board to keep you occupied until Roger Goodell strolls up to the podium on Thursday night.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

2022 Eagles 7-Round Mock Draft

After what has felt like an eternity, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. The Eagles entered the offseason with one of the most substantial amounts of draft capital in recent memory thanks to two 2021 trades that each netted them an extra first round pick this season. Howie Roseman then made a huge pick swap with the Saints three and a half weeks ago. In a nutshell, the Eagles essentially received pick #101 and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for kicking one of their three firsts down to the 2023 Draft. Realistically, the allegedly strong 2023 quarterback class likely played a role in this trade, but that is a conversation for another time. For now, the Eagles still possess very strong 2022 draft capital, including two top-20 picks. Let’s take a stab at what I would do at all 10 Eagles draft slots if I was not allowed to trade (in reality, Roseman will almost certainly move around multiple times this weekend). I will use The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine to simulate the other 31 teams (highlight reels linked in pick titles).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy