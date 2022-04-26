Governor to give details on canceled execution next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee’s spokesperson says the Republican will release more details on Monday surrounding why he abruptly canceled the execution of Oscar Smith, delaying his previous plan to reveal the reasons this week.

Casey Black said in an email Tuesday that the governor’s office will “be releasing more information and action steps.”

The governor’s office pointed to the pending adjournment of the GOP-controlled General Assembly as a reason to push back divulging execution details.

Last week, Lee issued a statement saying there had been an “oversight in preparation for lethal injection” as he granted a temporary reprieve to the 72-year-old Smith. A day later, he said the reprieve was needed because of a “technical oversight,” without explaining further.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.