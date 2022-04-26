'Selfless' Fairfax Fire Captain Kimberly Schoppa Dies Of Line-Of-Duty Cancer

Kimberly Schoppa Photo Credit: Fairfax Fire and Rescue

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Capt. Kimberly Schoppa died after a valiant battle with occupational cancer on Thursday, April 26.

Schoppa was hired as a firefighter in 2004 and served with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for more than 18 years. She was assigned to Fire Station 27, West Springfield (C-Shift) and a member of the Honor Guard, at the time of her passing.

"Captain Schoppa was a valued friend and esteemed member of the department," Chief John S. Butler said.

"There is no doubt Captain Schoppa touched many lives throughout her career and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person. She was an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend. She will be greatly missed."

Schoppa is survived by her wife and Master Technician (ret) Kim Klaren, parents Jan and Karl Schoppa, her brothers Chris and his partner Paul, and Brett (wife Amy and children Riley (fiancé Anya), Abigail, and Maura); Klaren’s mom Shirley, brothers Bobby (wife Andrea and children Bo, Cody, and Tyler), Matt (wife Kay and children Kyle (fiancé Elyse), Kacie, and Cole), and sister Kara (husband Mike) – as well as extended family, friends, co-workers, and anyone whose life she touched.

