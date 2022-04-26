OKU Baseball Ready for Postseason Run

After a condensed regular season the Oklahoma Union baseball team is getting set for postseason action. The Cougars will host Rejoice Christian for district playoff action on Thursday afternoon. OKU did not...
Tiger Woods has landed in Tulsa to get an early look at Southern Hills ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship. In just three weeks, professional golf returns to Oklahoma for the championship. The full field will be set come May 9th, which includes the top 70 players that have earned the most points through the Wells Fargo Championship.
When it comes to tackling life as a teenager, Makenna Smith comes at it from all angles with a willingness to try new things and a mindset of personal growth. As a senior at Dewey High School, she is an all-conference, all-region catcher on the school's state semi-finalist softball team. She even qualified for state in golf. Academically, she challenges herself by taking concurrent courses at Oral Roberts University and cosmetology classes at Tri County Tech.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed via Twitter on Thursday. On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz initially reported the news on Wednesday. (Update: Gibson has since deleted the Tweet announcing his transfer.) Gibson had previously announced his plans to go through the 2022 NBA Draft process...
TULSA — The headliner came to the stage Thursday night at Oklahoma’s most storied music venue to a standing ovation.
Basketball coaches Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser warmed up the crowd, as did OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday.
Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class.
The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman.
Top 4 list Clemson🟠🟣LSU🟣🟡UNC🔵⚪️USC🔴⚫️(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch
— Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Baseball and softball season is in full swing. However, in March, FOX23 reported about Tulsa Little League taking over maintenance and utilities at Savage and Hilti Parks. Parents and teams told FOX23 they haven’t been able to reserve practice times and gates are locked. Some Tulsa...
