ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

OKU Baseball Ready for Postseason Run

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a condensed regular season the Oklahoma Union baseball team is getting set for postseason action. The Cougars will host Rejoice Christian for district playoff action on Thursday afternoon. OKU did not...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Examiner Enterprise

A lot to the table

When it comes to tackling life as a teenager, Makenna Smith comes at it from all angles with a willingness to try new things and a mindset of personal growth. As a senior at Dewey High School, she is an all-conference, all-region catcher on the school's state semi-finalist softball team. She even qualified for state in golf. Academically, she challenges herself by taking concurrent courses at Oral Roberts University and cosmetology classes at Tri County Tech.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Umoja Gibson announces NCAA Transfer Portal entry

Senior guard Umoja Gibson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed via Twitter on Thursday. On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz initially reported the news on Wednesday. (Update: Gibson has since deleted the Tweet announcing his transfer.) Gibson had previously announced his plans to go through the 2022 NBA Draft process...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
City
South Coffeyville, OK
City
Nowata, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Owasso, OK
Sports
City
Chelsea, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 OL prospect puts Clemson in his top group

Clemson has landed in another 2023 four-star recruits’ top choices as in-state prospect Markee Anderson announced his top four schools on Twitter this Saturday. Playing out of Dorman high school in Roebuck, South Carolina, the offensive lineman is a coveted recruit for the Tigers. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Anderson is the No.149 national prospect and the No.7 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class. The four schools Anderson announced he would be choosing between are Clemson, North Carolina, LSU, and South Carolina. Based on the school choices, it seems he wants to stay closer to home, which should give the Tigers an excellent opportunity to land the highly touted offensive lineman. Top 4 list Clemson🟠🟣LSU🟣🟡UNC🔵⚪️USC🔴⚫️(Alphabetical Order)(Still changing)@Dorman_OL @DormanAthletics @UnderArmour @HighSchoolBlitz @PalmettoPrepsSC @Rivals pic.twitter.com/Mzs7BI0tch — Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) April 30, 2022 List Andrew Booth Jr.'s top highlights at Clemson  
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy