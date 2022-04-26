ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

School Officers back in MOCO

By Brittany Ward
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bPoU_0fKytBHK00

ROCKVILLE, Md. ( WDVM ) — It has been an ongoing discussion across the country whether or not to have police officers in schools. In 2020, Montgomery County’s Public Schools pulled out their school resources officers. On Tuesday the county council held a meeting with law enforcement that will bring them back to the classroom.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by downloading the WDVM app

The reason to bring them back stems from an increase in violence across schools. In January, a shooting happened at Magruder high school that left a student injured. The agreement will strengthen the program’s support between law enforcement in public schools.

“But I have an investment in those officers being trained as well with our students. Because here’s what I know. They will not just interact with them in school, but they will also do it outside of school, on the weekends… And for us to really deal with the systemic issues that we are talking about we all have to invest in the changes that we have to make,” Dr. Monifa McKnight, Superintendent of Montgomery County Public schools said.

Some schools will see officers back in the buildings as early as April 27. They will be called Community Engagement Officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they’ve dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization. Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Daily Voice

Howard County School On Lockdown (DEVELOPING)

A Howard County school is on lockdown following a fight between two students, Howard County Police said on Twitter. One student was taken to the hospital and the other fled the scene, police said. A parent on Facebook said her student said someone was stabbed. The incident happened outside Long...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

US Bureau of Engraving and Printing proceeds with Maryland location

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing is proceeding with plans to locate its new facility in Prince George's County, the governor announced Wednesday. "The 104-acre site, located at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, has been officially transferred to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It will house a new state-of-the-art and environmentally conscious production facility to print U.S. paper currency and other federal security products," Gov. Larry Hogan said.
BELTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Group shoots car 13 times, Hagerstown driver survives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Washington Dc#High School#The County Council#Magruder#Montgomery County Public#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

MPD investigating fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man was shot and killed in the 5300 block of Astor Place, Southeast, on Wednesday. Police first responded around 1:00 a.m. when they received reports about a shooting. They found the victim, 24-year-old Delonte Williams of Southeast, DC, in the vestibule of a building. Fire and EMS responded, and they found […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Deputies search for man possibly involved in larceny, trespassing case

Editor’s note: The phone number in the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post is incorrect. The correct phone number is listed in this article. MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office wants to question the individual pictured below regarding a larceny and trespassing incident on Sunday at Cinderella Hollow. Anyone with information on this […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland assisted-living facilities ordered to pay back wages

(The Center Square) – A federal court has ordered four assisted-living facilities to compensate workers for back pay and damages, the Department of Labor announced. International Health Care Consultants Inc. will have to dole out $950,000 in back pay, damages, and penalties after a 2017 investigation determined 27 essential workers were not paid for wages […] The post Maryland assisted-living facilities ordered to pay back wages appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Northeast DC Stabbing: Police

A woman was found fatally stabbed in a home in Northeast Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road NE about 3 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Ladonia Boggs, 39, was found inside a resisidence with an apparent stab wound, police said....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line

(The Center Square) – With the grand prize drawing nearing for the Vax Cash 2.0 promotion, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging residents to become vaccinated. The governor announced the $1 million grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday. Hogan said residents have until Monday to become vaccinated to qualify for the drawing. “Getting […] The post Hogan urges Marylanders to get vaccinated with $1M prize on the line appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy