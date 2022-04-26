Baltimore Police Identify Several Persons Of Interest In Fells Point Homicide

Marco Nunez Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers/GoFundMe

Baltimore Police have identified several persons of interest in a recent homicide that claimed the life of 30-year-old man.

Marco Nunez was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Thames Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25, police said. His death has sent shockwaves through the community and investigators have taken a big step in their investigation.

On Tuesday evening, Baltimore police released images of several persons in interest and are asking anyone who recognizes any of them to come forward.

A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered to anyone with information. Governor Larry Hogan also said an additional $8,000 is being added to the reward, bringing the total reward amount to $16,000.

People can contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

