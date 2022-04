HESSTON, Kan. — Bluestem Communities in Hesston and Hesston College have announced a partnership to bring important lifelong learning opportunities to residents in the region and beyond. The new program is called Bluestem U and is for residents 55 and better. Some courses will also be available via Zoom so participants outside the area can participate. Bluestem U kicks off with a Fall 2022 semester hosted by Schowalter Villa and Hesston College, followed by a Spring 2023 semester with Kidron Bethel Village and Bethel College.

