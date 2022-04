– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are talks of NXT returning to Full Sail University. The brand had shows there from 2012-2020. Wrestling Inc notes that one of the reasons behind the change was that students were not around on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t help with production. This helped students to learn production and other skills. WWE also gave the school $500,000 in scholarships for students.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO