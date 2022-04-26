UPS ships 45,000 pounds of humanitarian relief to Poland for Ukrainian refugees

Volodymyr Zelensky has described how he came close to being captured or assassinated in the early hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Ukrainian president has led his country through the most difficult period in its modern history, gaining international praise for his composure in directing an exhausting defence of Ukraine from its much larger neighbour.He has refused to leave Kyiv throughout the war, taking sanctuary in his presidential palace as shelling rained down on the capital.But the presidential compound was not always a safe space for the Ukrainian leader, as interviews with Time magazine reveal how the palace had...
Comments / 1