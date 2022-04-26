ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UPS ships 45,000 pounds of humanitarian relief to Poland for Ukrainian refugees

 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees is on its way from Louisville to Poland. UPS loaded a plane with about 45,000 pounds of supplies on Tuesday....

Reuters

Ukrainian forges plane wreckage into key fobs to fund war effort

KYIV (Reuters) - Never mind forging swords into ploughshares; a Ukrainian businessman is turning scraps of wreckage from a downed Russian fighter plane into souvenir key fobs and selling them abroad to support the war effort. "Many of my friends tell me '$1,000 - nobody will give you this for...
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Society
Louisville, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin 'shaking uncontrollably' in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of 'massive' popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the "political space" to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has "massive backing" from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion."The Russian public overwhelming back Putin," Mr Johnson told Talk TV. "Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw."The PM added: "There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, 'The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian hitmen 'parachuted into Kyiv to kill Zelensky' at start of war

Volodymyr Zelensky has described how he came close to being captured or assassinated in the early hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The Ukrainian president has led his country through the most difficult period in its modern history, gaining international praise for his composure in directing an exhausting defence of Ukraine from its much larger neighbour.He has refused to leave Kyiv throughout the war, taking sanctuary in his presidential palace as shelling rained down on the capital.But the presidential compound was not always a safe space for the Ukrainian leader, as interviews with Time magazine reveal how the palace had...
EUROPE

