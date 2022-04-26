CMU Under Investigation by U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights

Central Michigan University is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights due to claims of discrimination based on race when the school eliminated its men’s track and field program in May 2020.

CMU confirmed Tuesday that the school had received a letter from the office that it was investigating these allegations that were made by a private citizen.

In May 2020, CMU announced that as part of its planning budget amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was eliminating its men’s indoor and outdoor track and field program, effective immediately.

CMU’s decision to eliminate its men’s track and field program directly impacted 36 student-athletes and called for the elimination of two full-time assistant coaching positions.

In August 2021, CMU announced it was starting a men’s golf program beginning in the 2022-23 season. With the addition of men’s golf, CMU will now offer 17 sports program (11 women, six men) and meets the NCAA Division I FBS sport sponsorship requirements after CMU was granted a waiver by the NCAA to drop below the minimum number of men’s sports the past two years.

CMU released the following statement Tuesday on the investigation: