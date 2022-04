Voters in Pellston and Harbor Springs school districts will both decide on millage proposals in the consolidated election Tuesday. In Pellston, the school district is seeking a renewal of the 1.5 mill school sinking fund for five years, estimated to bring in $522,201 in its first year. The school sinking fund is used to provide money for such expenses as school security improvements, school building repair or construction, and technology improvements.

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO