ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Most endangered wolf in the world just had a litter of pups

By Stephanie Raymond
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixmYH_0fKyqGs000

This might just be the cutest news you read about all day.

For the first time in four years, a litter of pups has been born to a red wolf, considered one of the most endangered species in the world.

The litter of six pups was born to a wild red wolf pair in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in eastern North Carolina during the week of April 18, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Red Wolf Recovery Program. The brood includes four females and two males.

"As the sights and sounds of spring began to unfold on Alligator River NWR this April, something monumental was also unfolding on the landscape... a new litter of red wolf pups and renewed hope for survival of a species," the program posted on Facebook, along with photos of the pups. "This new litter is the first wild-born litter of red wolves since 2018."

As the sights and sounds of spring began to unfold on Alligator River NWR this April, something monumental was also...

Posted by Red Wolf Recovery Program on Thursday, April 21, 2022

"This red wolf pair was formed through the combination of several management actions and the two red wolves subsequently following their natural instincts in pairing, establishing their territory and mating," the program added. "Every generation yields a new born hope for the red wolf... a cause for joy and celebration!"

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in February announced plans to revitalize its red wolf recovery program , according to the Center for Biological Diversity, which called the birth "significant news for the near-extinct species."

"It's tremendously encouraging to see the agency trying to protect and recover wild red wolves again. My heart is filled with hope at the sight of a new generation of red wolves taking their rightful place on the landscape," Perrin de Jong, North Carolina staff attorney at the Center, said in a statement . "There's a clear cause-and-effect relationship between the Service's recovery efforts and the survival and reproduction of red wolves in the wild."

Red wolves were once abundant across the Southeast but are now the rarest canine predator on earth. Only 20 are known to remain in the wild, living in five sparsely populated areas of eastern North Carolina, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wolves#Pups#Litter#Red Wolf Recovery Program#Accor
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
worldanimalnews.com

For The First Time In Four Years, A Litter Of Critically Endangered Red Wolf Pups Are Born In The Wild In North Carolina; Only 20 Known Red Wolves Remain

Photo of Red wolf pup from Red Wolf Recovery Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Heartwarming news as a litter of six critically endangered wild red wolf pups has been born in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program staff confirmed last week that four females and two male pups were born to a wild red wolf pair in Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.
ANIMALS
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy