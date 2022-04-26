ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly school district launches website to help make best of use of aging buildings

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PM8tQ_0fKyqBSN00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As the School District of Philadelphia determines the best use of its aging school buildings, it has launched a website to guide the public through the yearlong process.

On its Facilities Planning Process website , the district is now posting scores gauging the physical condition of each of its more than 200 school buildings, as well as the ratio of schools' current enrollment to capacity. Against a backdrop of declining enrollment, the 13-month process aims to determine whether schools should be repaired, consolidated, or even closed.

District chief operating officer Reggie McNeil said administrators will ultimately consider a range of options. “Anything’s in the realm of possible in regards to what we can do to improve the conditions of our facilities. Not just for the infrastructure but for the educational experience of students,” McNeil said Tuesday. “Consolidation, maybe relocating students to another school. Maybe downsizing a school’s infrastructure in order to put more resources towards that school.”

Public information sessions on the FPP are planned in May and June. Enrollment projections using birth rates and U.S. Census data are expected to be released in September, with final school recommendations going to the school board in Spring 2023.

The district plans to spend $325 million in federal stimulus funds to upgrade facilities over the next four years.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

At Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival, thoughts turn to legal recreational marijuana use and all its possibilities

Life began again at 50 for Angela Roshay when medical cannabis freed her from the ravages of a rare neurological condition. The disorder, similar to Parkinson’s disease, robbed Roshay of control of her muscles, leaving her essentially bedridden, she said Sunday at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Kutztown. A cannabis extract from a marijuana dispensary gave her back her life, she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Census Data#Philly#Kyw Newsradio#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy