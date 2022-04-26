Philly school district launches website to help make best of use of aging buildings

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As the School District of Philadelphia determines the best use of its aging school buildings, it has launched a website to guide the public through the yearlong process.

On its Facilities Planning Process website , the district is now posting scores gauging the physical condition of each of its more than 200 school buildings, as well as the ratio of schools' current enrollment to capacity. Against a backdrop of declining enrollment, the 13-month process aims to determine whether schools should be repaired, consolidated, or even closed.

District chief operating officer Reggie McNeil said administrators will ultimately consider a range of options. “Anything’s in the realm of possible in regards to what we can do to improve the conditions of our facilities. Not just for the infrastructure but for the educational experience of students,” McNeil said Tuesday. “Consolidation, maybe relocating students to another school. Maybe downsizing a school’s infrastructure in order to put more resources towards that school.”

Public information sessions on the FPP are planned in May and June. Enrollment projections using birth rates and U.S. Census data are expected to be released in September, with final school recommendations going to the school board in Spring 2023.

The district plans to spend $325 million in federal stimulus funds to upgrade facilities over the next four years.