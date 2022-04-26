ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat couple testifies at state senate on fentanyl crisis

By Suzie Romig
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteamboat Springs couple Alden and Susan Globe testified in Denver in front of the Colorado Senate on Tuesday, April 26 in support of legislation for stricter sentences for illegal fentanyl dealers and more funding for criminal investigations and education. Yet, the family’s top focus was for lawmakers to know...

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State Senate will take up a sweeping fentanyl bill on Tuesday after it passed out of the House of Representatives on Monday. The bill passed 43-22. Four Democrats voted against it saying the bill went too far. All but five Republicans voted against it saying it did not go far enough. RELATED: House Gives Initial Approval To Fentanyl Bill After Debating 16 Of 100+ Amendments Drafted For The Bill The bill makes it a felony to sell any amount of fentanyl. Anyone caught with 10-40 pills which are laced with fentanyl, or one to four grams of powder which has trace amounts of fentanyl, could be charged with a felony if they knew about the presence of fentanyl. (credit: Weld County) If the person completed drug treatment, the charge would be dropped to a misdemeanor and the record would be sealed. The bill also requires mandatory prison time for anyone who sells fentanyl resulting in someone’s death. The bill will be heard in the Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday.
