'No Mow May' movement invites residents to let lawns grow to help save the bees

Originally published on April 19
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer.
Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year?
Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon.
“They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
Comments / 2