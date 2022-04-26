The Girl Who Spoke with Animals Audition

Miranda Lambert’s new album Palomino is officially here, and so far, has exceeded expectations. It’s not really a concept album per se, but it does center itself around this wanderlust theme of travel, with each song providing a snapshot of various places and people you meet along the way. With over 30 locations locations including Fort Worth, Mojave Desert, Battambang, Cambodia, Maine, he Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, the Rocky Mountains and beyond, the 15-song project introduces you to a ton of characters […] The post Miranda Lambert Covers Mick Jaggers’ “Wandering Spirit” On New Album, ‘Palomino’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO