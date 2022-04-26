ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul urges Legislature to remove accused crook Brian Benjamin from primary ballot

By Carl Campanile, Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167FKN_0fKymh4z00

Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging state lawmakers to help boot her embattled former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin off the Democratic ballot in the upcoming June 28 Democratic primary.

Benjamin — indicted in a pay-to-play bribery scandal — resigned from office in disgrace but his name will still appear on the primary ballot due to election laws. The governor, however, believes that Albany can pass a law to fix the ticket.

“There is a need for a legislative solution,” Hochul told reporters in the state capital Tuesday.

“And I would like the legislature to do just that and to pass legislation that corrects what is really a strange part of our law that does not allow the removal of someone who is under indictment.”

In the party primary, the lieutenant governor runs separately from the governor. However, Benjamin’s name on the ballot is an embarrassing albatross around the neck of the governor.

Hochul said she’s had conversations with lawmakers about approving a law that would allow the Democratic Party to remove Benjamin’s name and possibly name a replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zkb7t_0fKymh4z00
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin is accused of bribery.
Alec Tabak

“So let’s just talk about you know, what sense it makes right now to have a law changed. I’m asking legislators to do just that,” Hochul said.

She emphasized that time is of the essence. The ballot must be finalized for statewide offices on May 4, according to the Board of Elections.

The Benjamin scandal is the biggest mess of Hochul’s brief governorship after replacing disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo , who resigned last August under the threat of impeachment amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FdQ2_0fKymh4z00
Former Lt. Gov. Benjamin’s bribery scandal is Gov. Hochul’s biggest embarrassment in office so far.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Her selection of Benjamin, a former state senator from Harlem, as lieutenant governor was one of her early and most important decisions — and critics have been quick to question her judgment after Benjamin’s tenure blew up in a corruption scandal.

In response to criticism, the governor insisted the information she knew about Benjamin during the vetting process did not disqualify him from being appointed lieutenant governor.

Shortly after Hochul spoke, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) confirmed the governor called her Monday night, asking for a change in the law to allow the removal of Benjamin’s name from the primary ballot.

Stewart-Cousins said she doesn’t like to “change the rules in the middle of a process and certainly in the middle of an election” — but did not rule out Hochul’s request.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17V9wQ_0fKymh4z00 Kathy Hochul says she won’t make Brian Benjamin move out of NY — but needs him off ballot

“We will continue the conversation,” Stewart-Cousins said. “She put it on the table as it relates to having a conversation with my conference. … We’ll have the conversation. We’ll see what happens.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office (D-Bronx) office had no immediate comment.

Bills have been introduced in the Assembly by Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) and Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburgh) to remove Benjamin from the ballot, but none yet in the Senate.

Republicans said they will attack Democratic lawmakers during the fall elections if they pass a law bailing out Hochul by removing Benjamin from the ballot.

“If Kathy Hochul’s co-conspirators in the legislature help her avoid accountability for picking a crook as lieutenant governor they will be directly responsible for aiding and abetting the cesspool of Albany corruption, and we will make sure every voter knows it,” said state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy.

One of Hochul’s Democratic primary rivals, Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi , also said the Democratic-run legislature shouldn’t reward Hochul for bad judgment and accused them of “carrying her water.”

“Why would the Senate and Assembly make another secret backroom deal with Kathy Hochul to replace her indicted former Lt. Governor?” Suozzi asked in a statement.

“The members of the Senate and Assembly will already pay a political price for her Buffalo Bills deal, her refusal to address crime and the LG saga. How long are they willing to carry Kathy Hochul’s water? She made these messes, she needs to clean them up herself.”

The House Ethics Committee recently extended a probe into whether Suozzi properly disclosed stock transactions as a sitting member of Congress.

Benjamin resigned on April 12 just hours after he was indicted by federal prosecutors in Manhattan on five corruption-related charges that alleged he attempted to trade a state grant for campaign contributions when he was a state senator and running for city comptroller.

There are two other Democratic candidates running for lieutenant governor: former Brooklyn Councilwoman Diana Reyna , Suozzi’s running mate; and immigration activist Ana Maria Archila, the running mate of city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Comments / 19

oneanddone
3d ago

She doesn't want to be associated with a known criminal.......SHE PICKED HIM HERSELF!!!! .....Shows you how good her management skills are.

Reply
8
Ben Huser
3d ago

Whoops, someone for got the back ground check. Not that it really matters to Democrats.

Reply
5
Max Stone
3d ago

so I guess innocent until proven guilty only applies to certain people.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Amy Paulin
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Heastie
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Impeachment#Democratic#The Democratic Party#The Board Of Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy