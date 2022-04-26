Children’s Haven in Joplin celebrates playground expansion

JOPLIN, Mo. – A local non-profit celebrates the opening of its newly improved playground for underprivileged area youth.

Children’s Haven in Joplin provides care for children or families that have fallen on hard times in the 4-states area.

Today, they cut the ribbon for its new play area that has seen recent renovations.

Officials say the playground expansion project took six years and was funded by community donations.

