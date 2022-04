Drake London was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons when they selected him eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. And, like former Falcons pass-catcher Tony Gonzalez, was a well-known athlete in both football and basketball. As a senior at Moorpark High School in the western suburbs of Los Angeles, London racked up 1,089 yards on 62 catches with 12 touchdowns on the gridiron, and 29.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a guard on the hardwood. He was named to the first-team in his league, county, and area, and also All-State in both sports. But he got the most attention for football, where he was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO