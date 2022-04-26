Recipe of the Week: South Asian Ground Beef

I am beginning a long farewell: by the end of the year, I will be gone from this garden and starting anew in Welsh soil. I am fantasising about having a garden that wraps around a house, but in truth I think I am gaining all of four metres, several of those in shade. Still, it is a blank canvas to paint on, and when I’m not heartbroken about leaving my fruit trees, I stand in my garden and make plans for what should come with me.

GARDENING ・ 35 MINUTES AGO