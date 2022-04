The New Orleans Pelicans weren’t up to the challenge in Game 5 against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, suffering a 112-97 loss to go down 3-2 in the series with things shifting back to NOLA for Game 6. The Suns jumped out to a 12-point lead after one quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO