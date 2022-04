Talk of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's future with the Denver Nuggets came up on Thursday, one day after the team was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. As he prepares to enter the final year of his five-year, $147 million contract with Denver next season, Jokic expressed his desire to stay with the club long term on Thursday.

DENVER, CO ・ 29 MINUTES AGO