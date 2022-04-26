ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Advocates rally to prevent child abuse

By Luke Snyder
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXdEc_0fKyj5qx00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Blue and silver pin wheels spun as children stood up and sang songs on the steps of the state capitol.

It’s part of a rally to prevent child abuse and create stronger Michigan families. For people there today like Sharon Barry–supporting kids facing abuse is her life’s mission.

“I often thought they didn’t have a voice and so I wanted to be a voice for children who needed help,” said Member of the Family Support Center in Barry County, Sharon Barry.

Leaders today said that last year there were 16,000 child abuse complaints–that’s an average of 67 children every day, but Barry says progress is being made.

“I think children are becoming more aware that they can talk to safe adults about situations.”

Leaders with the Children’s Trust Fund of Michigan like Suzanne Greenberg also say the state currently has more than 100 programs to help kids and families. This includes prevention. It’s something Greenberg says is key.

“Together with a lot of different partners we’re really raising up prevention and I think that for a while or a long time there have been folks within the department and a lot of research that says prevention works, so it’s just now that it’s being lifted up at the federal level and the state level, and it’s wonderful to be a part of that transformation,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Children’s trust fund, Suzanne Greenberg.

Barry says seeing so many people advocating for kids inspires her to keep the wheels spinning for even more awareness.

“I want them to be aware that every child has the right to be treated well and they can be part of that treatment by saying hi, by smiling, and by encouraging that child to grow.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Crime victims rally at Capitol, call for added support

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today, dozens of survivors stood tall in front of the state capitol. Some were victims of sexual assault, others of gun violence — like Aswad Thomas. He’s fighting for more resources and trauma support. “We know that in our communities there are not a lot of places to go for mental health services, […]
LANSING, MI
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Prisoners’ rights group advocates to end solitary confinement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Daniel Jones spent more than two decades locked away for taking another man’s life. It’s a sentence that found him spending many of his days alone, in solitary confinement. “The best word I could use to describe it is torturous,” said Jones.  “The smells, the urine and feces and all over the wall, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#The Family Support Center#The Michigan Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy