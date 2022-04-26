3 Years After the Release of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Embarks on His First-Ever Tour
For the first time ever, Lil Nas X is going on tour.
The Grammy-Award-winning singer has released tour dates for his Long Live Montero Tour in both North America and Europe. The North America leg will kick off on September 6 at The Filmore and run through October. Then, after a brief pause, Lil Nas X will begin the European portion of the tour on November 8 in Amsterdam.
Additionally, as another first, The Long Live Montero Tour “will be the first to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App,” according to a press statement. Check out ticket information HERE and watch the tour announcement below.
Lil Nas X first garnered international acclaim with his release and subsequent remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. “Old Town Road (Remix)” broke the record for longest-running number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later, his debut album, Montero, continued to win attention of fans and critics alike.
Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates:
Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center
Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:
Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith
Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
Photo courtesy of Sony Music/Live Nation
