3 Years After the Release of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Embarks on His First-Ever Tour

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3GFV_0fKyisga00

For the first time ever, Lil Nas X is going on tour.

The Grammy-Award-winning singer has released tour dates for his Long Live Montero Tour in both North America and Europe. The North America leg will kick off on September 6 at The Filmore and run through October. Then, after a brief pause, Lil Nas X will begin the European portion of the tour on November 8 in Amsterdam.

Additionally, as another first, The Long Live Montero Tour “will be the first to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App,” according to a press statement. Check out ticket information HERE and watch the tour announcement below.

Lil Nas X first garnered international acclaim with his release and subsequent remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. “Old Town Road (Remix)” broke the record for longest-running number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later, his debut album, Montero, continued to win attention of fans and critics alike.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

Photo courtesy of Sony Music/Live Nation

Comments / 0

