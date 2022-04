There are few things as life affirming as having a fantastic idea. You walk around feeling like a bubble waiting to burst. When your friends ask how you’re doing, all you want to do is tell them about your idea. The good news is that our ideas have the ability to make us excited. They create a sense of childlike joy, which is an essential part of the motivating process. The not-so-good news? That these ideas are useless unless you acknowledge the fact that having an idea is only a tiny part of the entrepreneurial process.

