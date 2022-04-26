ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady K Battles for Last Spot in ‘American Idol’ Top 10, Performs Olivia Rodrigo Hit

By Sam Long
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0985RJ_0fKyiLzx00

American Idol powerhouse contestant Lady K sang for her life on the Top 10 episode. And as a bold change, Lady K chose “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo—one of the three songs the judges picked for her to sing.

The singer had two other songs to choose from for the competition, Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel” and Nat King Cole’s “Smile.” At first, Lady K had originally picked the Underwood hit because it reminded her of a tragic incident involving her sister. Her sister was hit by a drunk driver, causing their nephew to fly out of the car. While both survived the wreck, Lady K relives that moment all the time.

So, despite the tender place the Underwood song held, the singer said she wanted to challenge everyone’s perception of what kind of artist she is. Rodrigo’s song embodied the bite she would need to get through the competition.

It came to the singer’s surprise when she found the song had been selected by none other than Lionel Richie. It was the most “un-Lionel” choice of the entire night.

“I took you out of your wheelhouse and put you in something that challenged you,” Richie said. “And you won the challenge!”

The challenge benefited the singer in more ways than one. As the night came to a close and the voting results trickled in, Lady K was left standing with fellow Alabama contestant Tristen Gressett as the last two on the stage.

The judges were permitted one save to make up the last contestant in the Top 10. After whispering among themselves, Katy Perry loudly announced their choice: Lady K.

She will be progressing to the next phase of the competition. Tune in on to ABC to watch her next performance.

Watch Lady K’s performance of “traitor” below.

Photo Credit: Eric McCandless / ABC

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Huntergirl Dedicates ‘American Idol’ Performance of Sugarland’s “Baby Girl” to Her Parents—“I See Everything They’ve Done for Me”

Top 14 American Idol contestant Huntergirl returned this week to give another outstanding performance. Mentored by former contestant and country star Gabby Barrett, Huntergirl focused on looking the part, sounding the part, and refining her storytelling skills on stage. “This mentorship felt like it was sent from heaven this week....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

The success of the 2018 Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper collaborative song was anything but shallow. In fact, “Shallow” has widely been considered one of the greatest songs to come from a movie soundtrack… ever. The song itself is a guttural, deeply emotional story inside a story brought to life by two established stars. And here, we’ll dive into the context of this song, the meaning of its lyrics, and its legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Jesus
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Katy Perry
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
American Songwriter

From Country Tunes to Dollywood: Dolly Parton’s Net Worth

Dolly Parton’s contributions to music are insurmountable, but her 50+ years of incredible country tunes are certainly not all she is known for. Between her Dollywood theme park, on-screen performances, and generous philanthropy, Parton is a beloved artist and cultural icon. All of her accomplishments add up financially as...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Heavier Meaning Behind Aerosmith’s 1989 Hit “Janie’s Got a Gun”

Written by Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and bassist Tom Hamilton, “Janie’s Got a Gun” covered more serious subject matter than any of the band’s previous more hedonistic rock. The third single off the band’s 10th album, Pump in 1989, “Janie’s Got a Gun” was released on Nov. 8, 1989 and went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Aerosmith the first Grammy award of their career for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy