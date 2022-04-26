Lady K Battles for Last Spot in ‘American Idol’ Top 10, Performs Olivia Rodrigo Hit

American Idol powerhouse contestant Lady K sang for her life on the Top 10 episode. And as a bold change, Lady K chose “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo—one of the three songs the judges picked for her to sing.

The singer had two other songs to choose from for the competition, Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel” and Nat King Cole’s “Smile.” At first, Lady K had originally picked the Underwood hit because it reminded her of a tragic incident involving her sister. Her sister was hit by a drunk driver, causing their nephew to fly out of the car. While both survived the wreck, Lady K relives that moment all the time.

So, despite the tender place the Underwood song held, the singer said she wanted to challenge everyone’s perception of what kind of artist she is. Rodrigo’s song embodied the bite she would need to get through the competition.

It came to the singer’s surprise when she found the song had been selected by none other than Lionel Richie. It was the most “un-Lionel” choice of the entire night.

“I took you out of your wheelhouse and put you in something that challenged you,” Richie said. “And you won the challenge!”

The challenge benefited the singer in more ways than one. As the night came to a close and the voting results trickled in, Lady K was left standing with fellow Alabama contestant Tristen Gressett as the last two on the stage.

The judges were permitted one save to make up the last contestant in the Top 10. After whispering among themselves, Katy Perry loudly announced their choice: Lady K.

She will be progressing to the next phase of the competition. Tune in on to ABC to watch her next performance.

Watch Lady K’s performance of “traitor” below.

Photo Credit: Eric McCandless / ABC