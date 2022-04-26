Earth, Wind & Fire’s Longtime Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dies at 71

Earth, Wind & Fire’s longtime saxophonist, Andrew Woolfolk, died on April 24 at 71 years old. The musician’s passing was confirmed by EW&F lead vocalist Philip Bailey, but a specific cause of death has not yet been released.

“I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and bandmates,” Bailey wrote on a social media post. “Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill for over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living. Great memories. Great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick-witted. And always styling. Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

In 1973, Bailey was the one who brought Woolfolk into EW&F after Ronnie Laws (saxophonist/flutist) left the band. Soon after joining, Woolfolk participated in his first EW&F album, Head to the Sky in 1973, which was the band’s first album to turn platinum.

Woolfolk also played on other artists’ albums in the late ’70s on top of his work with EW&F. He played with artists like Deniece Williams, Valerie Carter, and later with Phil Collins.

In 2000, Woolfolk was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with EW&F.

Photo by Solomon NJie/GettyImages