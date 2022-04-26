ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Earth, Wind & Fire’s Longtime Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dies at 71

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbKju_0fKyiHT300

Earth, Wind & Fire’s longtime saxophonist, Andrew Woolfolk, died on April 24 at 71 years old. The musician’s passing was confirmed by EW&F lead vocalist Philip Bailey, but a specific cause of death has not yet been released.

“I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and bandmates,” Bailey wrote on a social media post. “Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill for over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living. Great memories. Great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick-witted. And always styling. Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend.”

In 1973, Bailey was the one who brought Woolfolk into EW&F after Ronnie Laws (saxophonist/flutist) left the band. Soon after joining, Woolfolk participated in his first EW&F album, Head to the Sky in 1973, which was the band’s first album to turn platinum.

Woolfolk also played on other artists’ albums in the late ’70s on top of his work with EW&F. He played with artists like Deniece Williams, Valerie Carter, and later with Phil Collins.

In 2000, Woolfolk was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with EW&F.

Photo by Solomon NJie/GettyImages

Comments / 3

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deniece Williams
Person
Valerie Carter
Person
Andrew Woolfolk
Person
Solomon
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Philip Bailey
Person
Paul Solomon
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saxophonist#Earth Wind Fire#High School#Transitioned#The Land Of The Living
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy