Harnett County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Washington, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32 degrees expected with a widespread frost. * WHERE...Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 AM CDT early this morning for A portion of west central Missouri, including the following counties, Cass, Jackson, Johnson MO and Lafayette. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 421 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported that excessive rainfall has led to flash flooding near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Shamrock Lane on the southwest side of Carthage, Missouri. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Dry Fork at Pine Road and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Pittsburg The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 346 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Indianola, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Eufaula... Crowder Canadian... Indianola Hanna... Arrowhead State Park Featherston TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...WESTERN WAGONER...NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES At 208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Catoosa to 3 miles south of Mounds, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Catoosa... Haskell Inola... Bald Hill Stonebluff... Oneta Liberty... Redbird Hectorville... Leonard Choska... Jamesville This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 227 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Southern Johnson County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Logan, southwestern Johnson and north central Yell Counties through 330 AM CDT At 302 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ratcliff, or 8 miles west of Paris, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville... Booneville Paris... Lamar Magazine... Knoxville Subiaco... Hartman Scranton... Ratcliff Woodland... Hinkle Mt Nebo State Park... Hoyt Mount Magazine... Midway in Logan County Spadra... Tokalon Lake Dardanelle... Coal Hill This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 44 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Davis, Hamilton, Jasper, Lucas, Marion, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Hamilton; Jasper; Lucas; Marion; Monroe; Polk; Story; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Winds Possible Early this Morning Brief surges of strong and gusty winds are possible early this morning across portions of central and southern Iowa, associated with dissipating showers. Sustained speeds may reach 30 mph, with gusts of 35 to 50 mph for short periods. These winds may occur seemingly out of nowhere, and not be associated with any precipitation.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chase, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chase; Harvey; Marion; McPherson; Reno WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...McPherson, Marion, Chase, Reno and Harvey Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured light weight objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for southeastern, northeastern and east central Oklahoma. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McIntosh, southeastern Mayes, eastern Wagoner, northwestern Cherokee, northwestern Pittsburg, southeastern Okmulgee, northern Muskogee and southeastern Okfuskee Counties through 345 AM CDT At 301 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Sportsmen Acres Community to 2 miles south of Porter to 2 miles south of Yeager. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Tahlequah Wagoner... Henryetta Fort Gibson... Checotah Weleetka... Dewar Okay... Hulbert Porter... Oktaha Oaks... Taft Boynton... Grayson Council Hill... Hanna Rentiesville... Hoffman This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 235 and 267. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph at times. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, which has determined a high danger rating for today.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Slippery Roads Possible This Morning Light snow overnight, wet roads from snow melt yesterday may result in some slippery roads across Aroostook and Northern Penobscot counties early this morning as temperatures are around 32 degrees. Please drive with caution and be aware that road conditions may change considerably from one place to the next. Roads will become just wet within a couple hours after sunrise.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Central Chippewa, Delta, Eastern Mackinac, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Central Chippewa; Delta; Eastern Mackinac; Luce; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Northern Schoolcraft; Southeast Chippewa; Southern Schoolcraft; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac ELEVATED WILDFIRE POTENTIAL FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF UPPER MICHIGAN DUE TO A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, DRY AND WARM CONDITIONS TODAY Gusty southeasterly winds as high as 25 to 30 mph, combined with dry and warm conditions will lead to elevated wildfire potential today across the eastern half of Upper Michigan in snow free areas. Relative humidity values could fall to as low as 15 percent. Avoid outdoor burning today. Immediately report any wildfires to local emergency services by calling 911. Burn restrictions remain in effect. For complete details, visit www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits, or by calling 866-922-2876.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Day; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 33 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga County and the Capital District. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

